LU to start new faculty of agriculture

The University of Lucknow will start the faculty of agriculture with eight departments at the undergraduate and postgraduate level from this academic session. The academic council approved it in its meeting held on Friday.

Vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said, “Already, a number of degree colleges affiliated to the university were running courses on agriculture. It was not there in the university. Hence, it was decided to set up a faculty of agriculture from this session.”

There will be a number of departments in the faculty of agriculture including agronomy, agri genetics and plant building, seed science, agri economics and agri extension, crop physiology and biochemistry, plant pathology and microbiology, horticulture and agri sciences.

Besides, the academic council has also given approval to a number of new courses like MA (Drawing and Painting), M Sc (Actuarial Statistics) and M Tech Programme.