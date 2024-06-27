 LU UG entrance tests from July 11 - Hindustan Times
LU UG entrance tests from July 11

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 27, 2024 08:58 PM IST

The exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift exam will be from 10.30 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

The Lucknow University entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses will be held from July 11 to 18 in two shifts. Candidates may download their admit card by using their login ID given at the time of filling out the admission form. The day of admission for BA and B Sc yoga, B Voc and Shastri will be announced soon, a university official said on Thursday.

For representation only (HT FIle Photo)
For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

The first shift exam will be held from 10.30 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

In all, 100 multiple-choice questions will be asked in the question paper of each course. Candidates will have to answer these questions in 90 minutes. Each question will carry 2 marks. There will be no negative marking, said LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava.

News / Cities / Lucknow / LU UG entrance tests from July 11
