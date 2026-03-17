Lucknow: 4 arrested for luring men using gay dating app, extorting money

LUCKNOW : Police in Aliganj busted a gang that allegedly used a popular gay dating app to lure men into private rooms, secretly record videos and then blackmail them into transferring money via QR codes; four accused were arrested and a minor was detained. Police said the accused contacted victims through the popular dating app Grindr, arranged meetings at private locations and then executed a planned blackmail operation. (Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)

Police said the accused contacted victims through the popular dating app Grindr, arranged meetings at private locations and then executed a planned blackmail operation by storming the room, filming the victim and threatening to make the footage viral.

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“The action was carried out by a joint team of the North Zone SWAT and surveillance unit along with the Aliganj police after a complaint was lodged on March 15,” said additional DCP North Rishabh Runwal.

This is the second such incident of a similar crime involving a gang operating through Grindr to loot people. In April 2025, Gazipur police arrested two brothers, Nikit Sharma (29) and Ankit Sharma (27), who looted ₹3 lakh from a tuition teacher after contacting him through ‘Grinder’ in Lucknow’s Rabindra Palli area. According to police, the complainant alleged that several men forcibly entered his house, threatened him, made him transfer money online and fled with his mobile phone and other belongings.

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During the investigation, police analysed electronic evidence and launched checks for suspicious persons and vehicles early on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, the police team surrounded five suspects near the Sector-E dumping ground and arrested them around 5.50 am.

The arrested accused were identified as Khalid Ahmad (23) of Shakti Nagar in Indira Nagar, Devkaran Singh (23) of Sarvodaya Nagar, Akash Pandey (21) originally from Azamgarh but living in Aliganj, and Subhash Rawat alias Golu (22) of Kurmanchal Nagar. A 17-year-old minor, who allegedly worked as a delivery boy, was also taken into custody.