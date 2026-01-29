Lucknow: 42-year-old man arrested for raping woman, extorting ₹2 lakh

Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman, filming the assault and extorting ₹2 lakh by threatening to make the videos viral in the Madiaon area of the city, officials said. The accused has been identified as Sant Sharan Maurya alias Sonu Mati, 42, they added. The survivor said that the situation worsened after her marriage was fixed, when the accused allegedly threatened to share the photos and videos with her would-be in-laws. (For representation)

According to the complaint lodged on Tuesday, Maurya allegedly lured the woman to an acquaintance’s house along with two associates, where she was offered a cold drink laced with an intoxicant. When she lost consciousness, Maurya allegedly raped her and recorded obscene photos and videos, which he used to blackmail and threaten the survivor.

Under pressure, the woman allegedly paid ₹2 lakh to the accused, police said, adding Maurya’s nephew Prince Maurya and driver Shaban Ansari also threatened and assaulted her.

“Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested Maurya near the Purania overbridge on Thursday. He was produced before a local court and remanded to judicial custody,” Madiaon SHO Shivanand Mishra said, adding efforts were underway to track down the remaining accused.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape, criminal intimidation, extortion, assault and other offences.