Lucknow airport wins ACI’s ‘The Voice of the Customer’ award

The Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCS Airport) has been given ‘The Voice of the Customer’ award by the Airports Council International (ACI), recognising the efforts put in by the stakeholders and employees in providing the best-in-class travel experience.

CEO Lucknow airport, Suresh Chandra Hota, said, “The ACI acknowledges the continued efforts of the airport that remained committed to giving priority to their passengers and ensuring that their voices were heard during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He added, “Throughout the pandemic, CCS Airport complied with norms and protocols in line with the central and state government while prioritising the health and safety of the passengers flying in and out of Lucknow. Various passenger-centric initiatives to facilitate their safe and convenient travel were undertaken during the pandemic. The initiatives were reviewed through quarterly feedback surveys.”

CCS Airport installed touch-less services like common-use self-service (CUSS) kiosks for passengers to check-in and generate a baggage tag themselves. It allowed passengers to scan their boarding pass to proceed to security check were installed. Some of the other initiatives for passengers’ safe transit include the re-arrangement of seating areas at both the terminals helping in maintaining social distancing and the installation of plexiglass to minimise face-to-face interactions.

Besides, the airport also set up RT-PCR and Rapid PCR counters to test incoming as well as passengers flying out of the Lucknow Airport. For the convenience of passengers, CCS Airport launched a helpline where they can get information regarding Covid regulations, testing facilities, and precautions to be taken by them. The airport staff conducted regular walkthroughs to educate passengers on the importance of wearing masks.