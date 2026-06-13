Lucknow Cantt to replace old water pipelines

The Cantonment Board in Lucknow has approved a project to replace decades-old pipelines, build new water storage facilities and install additional tube wells, bringing relief to nearly one lakh residents who have long struggled with water supply issues. Under the project, around 30 kilometres of new water pipelines will be laid across the Cantonment area. (For Representation)

Under the project, around 30 kilometres of new water pipelines will be laid across the cantonment area, replacing a network that is nearly 70 to 100 years old in many stretches and prone to leaks and contamination.

The funding has already been transferred to the Cantonment Board, and execution work is expected to begin soon through the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam. The project is aimed at addressing long-standing concerns over water quality, pressure and supply reliability.

The upgrade also includes the installation of eight new tube wells to strengthen water availability and improve supply pressure. New tube wells will come up at locations including Topkhana Market, RBI Market School, the hospital campus, the Cantonment Board office premises and Kasturba Park near Dilkusha Garden. Existing outdated tube wells at Usman Road and Kasaibada will also be replaced.

Residents have frequently complained about the supply of foul-smelling and contaminated water, forcing many households to depend on private and public submersible pumps. Officials believe the replacement of the ageing pipeline network will significantly improve water quality and reliability.

As part of the revamp, two new overhead water tanks will also be constructed. A nearly 60-year-old overhead tank on Usman Road, which has already been taken out of service, will be demolished and rebuilt. Another tank at Kasai Bada, currently operating at reduced capacity due to its age, will also be replaced. The new facilities are expected to ensure uninterrupted water supply with adequate pressure across the cantonment area.

Cantonment Board CEO Abhishek Rathore said efforts are underway to begin construction at the earliest so that residents can benefit from the upgraded infrastructure without delay.