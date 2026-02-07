Lucknow celebrates: Rose prices soar as demand jumps by 50 percent on rose day

With Rose Day kicking off Valentine’s week, the sale of roses has seen a massive surge since yesterday evening. We speak to both sellers and eager buyers to get a sense of the market on the first day of the love season. Lucknow celebrates as rose prices soar (Photo: Deepak Gupta/HT)

The Business of Romance For florists, February is the most lucrative time of the year. Ranveer Kumar from Burma Art Flowers and Decorations confirmed the rush. “February for us means business. The month is all about celebrations. Sabko hi gulab chahiye, poora mahina business achha hota hai, almost 40-50 percent jump. At times, we are short on red and pink roses, especially around Valentine’s week, because the full week sees a surge in rose sales. Also, wedding ceremonies go up and decorations see a rise because sabko Valentine pe shaadi ya engagement karni hai.”

Salman from Javed Flowers Store details the dramatic price increase. “Prices straight go up from ₹30-35 per rose stick to ₹80-90, and by evening, at times, above a hundred. We are often sold out on roses, especially on Rose Day—that’s the only day, or week, jahan hum jamm ke business karte hain. We get flowers from Gomti Nagar mandi, and for this week, we have ordered more roses in comparison to the year round.”

Buyers Adjust to Soaring Prices Buyers do their best to cope with the steep price tags. HR professional Angeela Rastogi shares her approach: “See, on Rose Day, the prices do soar, and this has been a trend for years. So, I buy on the eve of the day and also get it delivered the same day, because sending leftover flowers at a high price is no point.”

Beyond the Red Rose The market is also witnessing a shift towards premium, mixed bouquets. Akhil from Joy and Celebration Florists noted: “Not only roses, but a combo bouquet with a mix of high-end flowers, like orchids and lilies, has been picked up. A bouquet priced at ₹800 with 10 roses and seven orchids and lilies flew off our shelves. Youngsters who want to do something different are picking imported flowers along with authentic roses.”

This shift suggests Gen Z are going beyond the traditional. Rajat Viabahav, a first year Humanities student at Lucknow University, confirms this trend: “Roses are the best, but to put a different or unique foot forward, yes, I did send my girlfriend roses and orchids because that adds a lot of swag to my approach. It was this year I thought of this because one of my friends said, “Expressing with red roses is old now, (laughs).”