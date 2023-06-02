Lucknow Christian College Recognition Day: Discipline, determination and attention stressed for achieving goals

The Lucknow Christian Degree College celebrated Recognition Day for meritorious students for the session 2021-22, on Friday. Mayor Sushma Kharkwal was the chief guest while Major General Manoj Tiwari was the guest of honour. Principal & former MLA Denzil J Godin along with the guests honoured the students. The mayor felicitating a student on Recognition Day at Lucknow Christian Degree College on Friday. (HT Photo)

Godin emphasised the institution’s commitment to academic excellence, character development, and holistic growth. Maj Gen Tiwari addressed the students, emphasising the importance of discipline, determination and attention in achieving goals.

Mayor Kharkwal, during the medal-distribution ceremony, highlighted the pivotal role of teachers in guiding students. She likened teachers to mothers, who care for children at home, and stressed the significance of their guidance as students venture into society. She also invited suggestions for making Lucknow a more beautiful city, encouraging active participation from the students.

Medals were then awarded to the highest-scoring students in graduation and post-graduation, while special qualifications in various faculties were also recognised and honoured. Retired teachers were acknowledged for their invaluable contributions with certificates, further reinforcing the importance of their role in shaping young minds.

The event also recognised the dedicated teaching and non-teaching staff members who had completed 25 years of service.

Recognition Day at Lucknow Christian Degree College was a celebration of academic achievements, character development, and the indomitable spirit of the institution.