Lucknow City Run 2024: Runners lace up for green lifestyle at IIML event

On a crisp Sunday morning, city residents enthusiastically tossed aside their warm quilts to join the Lucknow City Run 2024 organised by the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIML). The run marked the commencement of the Manfest Varchasva, a three-day annual business, cultural, and sports festival at IIM Lucknow, kicking off on February 9. Lucknow City Run 2024 has been organised on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Presented by Swachh Bharat Mission, the event took place from Lohia Park to the Gomti Riverfront, spreading the message of the benefits of staying fit, maintaining health, and emphasising the importance of a clean environment.

The run kicked off at 6 am under the theme “Run for Swachhata,” aiming to blend fitness vigor with a commitment to a cleaner environment. The event garnered support from Swachh Bharat Mission and others, evolving into a movement for a healthier and cleaner city.

Participants had the option to choose between two categories: the 5km “Run for Fun” and the 10km “Run for All.” Prizes for the first three positions in the 5km category were exclusively dedicated to female participants, while the 10km category welcomed runners of all genders. Winners from both categories received ₹5000 cash, along with gift hampers, medals, and certificates for the first 100 participants in each category.

BD Paulson, additional director general (ADG) traffic and road safety, UP Police, graced the event as the chief guest, emphasising the importance of road safety and fitness. The run not only attracted enthusiastic participants but also became a transformative journey, inspiring changemakers for a healthier, plastic-free future.

Officials from Swachh Bharat Mission (urban); Abhilekh Rastogi, regional head of IDFC First Bank; Prof Archana Shukla, director, IIM Lucknow; and Prof Priyanka Sharma, student affairs & placement chairperson, IIM Lucknow were also part of the event.

Prof Archana Shukla encouraged participants to stay fit, capture moments, and live life to the fullest. IIML officials highlighted that the Lucknow City Run 2024 was not just a race but a transformative journey, inspiring participants to be changemakers and contribute to a healthier, plastic-free future.

The Lucknow City Run 2024 has not only promoted fitness and environmental awareness but has also fostered a sense of community and commitment to creating a healthier, cleaner world.