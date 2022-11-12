Lucknow civic officials demoted for laxity in work

City municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh has demoted the zonal sanitation officer of Indira Nagar to a sanitation inspector as disciplinary action against him for laxity in work.

The municipal chief took the action against Rupendra Bhaskar after observing a lack of sanitation in Indira Nagar during an inspection. The zonal sanitation officer charge was given to deputy municipal chief Sangeeta Kumari.

Similarly, Abhimanyu Singh, who was posted as an officer on special duty in the municipal corporation, has been made the assistant in-charge of the LMC control room where he will work under animal welfare officer and control room in-charge Dr Abhinav Varma. Singh was demoted for unsatisfactory work in the finance and accounts department.

The civic chief said, “These demotions are a warning for those who don’t work and don’t take directives of their superiors seriously.”

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob and the municipal commissioner had inspected Indira Nagar and a few other areas three days ago.