Lucknow clerics urge Muslims to stay away from protests
LUCKNOW: City clerics extended an appeal to Muslims to stay away from demonstrations and protests and not pay heed to rumours. The appeal was made when the namazis congregated at mosques to offer Friday prayers.
“We appeal our Muslim brethren to stay away from controversies and not take part in any protest,” said Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Imam Eidgah. However, despite an appeal, a few namazis reportedly raised slogans in protest after offering namaaz at Tile Wali Masjid in the state capital.
“A few people began sloganeering after offering namaaz but the Masjid committee swiftly reacted and pacified the protestors,” said Maulana Wasif Hasan, co-Mutwalli, Tile Wali Masjid.
Shia clerics too made an appeal to their congregations to not take part in protests or demonstrations.
On Thursday, a delegation from the Islamic Centre of India, Lucknow met additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Awasthi, demanding strict action against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for committing blasphemy. Besides, the delegation also demanded constitution of a law to keep a check on the recurrence of such incidents.
The delegation also handed over a 4-point memorandum to the UP Government, stating that it should ensure that no one’s religious sentiments were hurt and communal harmony was maintained in the state.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics