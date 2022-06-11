Lucknow clerics urge Muslims to stay away from protests

LUCKNOW: City clerics extended an appeal to Muslims to stay away from demonstrations and protests and not pay heed to rumours. The appeal was made when the namazis congregated at mosques to offer Friday prayers.

“We appeal our Muslim brethren to stay away from controversies and not take part in any protest,” said Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Imam Eidgah. However, despite an appeal, a few namazis reportedly raised slogans in protest after offering namaaz at Tile Wali Masjid in the state capital.

“A few people began sloganeering after offering namaaz but the Masjid committee swiftly reacted and pacified the protestors,” said Maulana Wasif Hasan, co-Mutwalli, Tile Wali Masjid.

Shia clerics too made an appeal to their congregations to not take part in protests or demonstrations.

On Thursday, a delegation from the Islamic Centre of India, Lucknow met additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Awasthi, demanding strict action against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for committing blasphemy. Besides, the delegation also demanded constitution of a law to keep a check on the recurrence of such incidents.

The delegation also handed over a 4-point memorandum to the UP Government, stating that it should ensure that no one’s religious sentiments were hurt and communal harmony was maintained in the state.