Lucknow doc claims her identity misused for ultrasound licence in Shravasti

A case involving the alleged misuse of a Lucknow-based woman doctor’s identity to obtain an ultrasound centre licence under the stringent Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, (PCPNDT Act) 1994, amended in 2003, has surfaced in Shravasti. The complainant has alleged inaction by authorities even a month after formally reporting the matter. The doctor, who practises at her private hospital in Babuganj, Lucknow, claims that her name and medical degree were fraudulently used by the office of the chief medical officer (CMO) in Shravasti. (For Representation)

PCPNDT Act is a law to regulate prenatal diagnostic tests (like ultrasounds) to prevent misuse for determining foetal sex, allowing them only for detecting genetic/metabolic disorders, not for sex determination, with strict penalties for violations.

The doctor, who practises at her private hospital in Babuganj, Lucknow, claims that her name and medical degree were fraudulently used by the office of the chief medical officer (CMO) in Shravasti to grant a licence to an ultrasound centre in that district.

She has submitted written complaints to the Shravasti district magistrate, superintendent of police, and the CMO, seeking strict action against those involved. Responding to the allegations, Lucknow chief medical officer Dr NB Singh said the licence renewal process was still pending at his end. Meanwhile, Shravasti CMO Dr Ashok Kumar Singh stated that the licence for the hospital and its ultrasound centre was granted before his tenure.

“I have written to the district magistrate highlighting the irregularities in the operation of the centre. I have also informed the PCPNDT nodal officer. Further action will now be taken by the DM’s office,” he said.

According to the complaint, the doctor, who lives at the Balrampur Doctors’ Campus with her husband, an ENT surgeon, came to know of the alleged misuse in December while applying for renewal of registration of her own ultrasound facility at the CMO Lucknow office. During the process, she discovered that an ultrasound centre in Shravasti was operating using her name and qualifications without her knowledge or consent.

The doctor further alleged that her degree is also being reflected on the online portal of a private diagnostic centre in Shravasti, again without any physical verification or association with her. “I have never visited Shravasti for ultrasound work, nor has any verification been conducted. My identity and degree have been forged,” she stated in her complaint.

She alleged collusion between ultrasound centre operators and officials at the Shravasti CMO office, and demanded registration of an FIR, sealing of the centre, and strict legal action under the PCPNDT Act, which governs the regulation of prenatal diagnostic techniques.

Despite submitting a written complaint on December 10, the doctor alleged that no action has been taken so far.

“My documents have not been removed from the portal, no FIR has been lodged, and no raid or on-site inspection has been carried out,” she said.