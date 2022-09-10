Lucknow doctors perform rare surgery, save woman with brain aneurysm

Doctors at the Apollomedics hospital successfully performed a complex 48-hour surgery upon a woman suffering from brain aneurysm.

Brain aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain.

“We saved the life of a woman who is a sketch artiste. She was not only cured of her life threatening condition but also got her eyesight back,” said MD and CEO, Apollomedics Superspeciality Hospital, Dr Mayank Somani in a press conference on Saturday.

The 40-year-old woman was admitted to emergency with loss of vision and altered sensorium.. Senior consultant neurosurgery, Apollomedics Hospital Dr Sunil Kumar Singh, said, “The patient came to the hospital with no eyesight.

The brain aneurysm exceeding a little over the size of a golf ball, had developed in the base of patient’s brain and about to burst any minute, leading to excessive bleeding in the brain, which would have been a life-threatening condition.

“The surgery involved 50 doctors and paramedics and took about 48 hours. The entire team worked tirelessly and committed themselves to save the patient’s life,” said Dr Somani.