Lucknow doctors perform rare surgery, save woman with brain aneurysm
Doctors at the Apollomedics hospital successfully performed a complex 48-hour surgery upon a woman suffering from brain aneurysm
Doctors at the Apollomedics hospital successfully performed a complex 48-hour surgery upon a woman suffering from brain aneurysm.
Brain aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain.
“We saved the life of a woman who is a sketch artiste. She was not only cured of her life threatening condition but also got her eyesight back,” said MD and CEO, Apollomedics Superspeciality Hospital, Dr Mayank Somani in a press conference on Saturday.
The 40-year-old woman was admitted to emergency with loss of vision and altered sensorium.. Senior consultant neurosurgery, Apollomedics Hospital Dr Sunil Kumar Singh, said, “The patient came to the hospital with no eyesight.
The brain aneurysm exceeding a little over the size of a golf ball, had developed in the base of patient’s brain and about to burst any minute, leading to excessive bleeding in the brain, which would have been a life-threatening condition.
“The surgery involved 50 doctors and paramedics and took about 48 hours. The entire team worked tirelessly and committed themselves to save the patient’s life,” said Dr Somani.
-
Punjab: 5 arrested for double murder in Ferozepur
Five persons were on Saturday arrested with weapons by Ferozepur police for their alleged involvement in a double murder case. Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Surendra Lamba said a case was registered against 16 people (by name) and 25-30 unidentified people for the murders of Balwinder Singh, 55, and his nephew Balraj Singh, 20. “We have recovered a .315 bore and one .12 bore firearm besides their cartridges,” he said.
-
Moose Wala murder: Sixth shooter arrested from West Bengal-Nepal border
The sixth and last shooter allegedly involved in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder was arrested from the West Bengal-Nepal border on Saturday, Punjab Police said. Deepak Mundi, who was a part of the shooters' Haryana module that killed the singer, and his two associates – Kapil Pandit and Rajinder alias Joker – were nabbed in a joint operation of Punjab Police, Delhi Police and central agencies.
-
All-party meet decides to set up committee on issue of inclusion of non-locals as voters
JAMMU: The all-party meeting convened by the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) here on Saturday decided to set up a committee to chalk out the future strategy on the issue of inclusion of “non-locals” in the electoral rolls of Jammu and Kashmir. When asked whether National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has lost trust in autonomous institutions, including the election commission, Abdullah, who is also PAGD chairperson, asked which institution was working properly today.
-
Peon arrested for harassment of SoBo student
Mumbai A 32-year-old peon from a reputable South Mumbai school was arrested for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl student. The Gamdevi police have arrested a resident of Virar West, 35, Vin Sean D'Souza. Police officials said a resident of Virar West, 35, Vin Sean D'Souza, had befriended the Class X student since last few days and subsequently started misbehaving with her. The peon was arrested from Virar.
-
Punjab’s plan to put a stop on farm fires may get derailed
The Centre and the Punjab government are keen to bring paddy stubble fires to zero level during the upcoming kharif harvest expected to start from last week of this month, but it seems a farfetched idea. A visit to the various villages in Punjab's Ferozepur, Muktsar and Bathinda districts, which reported the highest number of fire farms in the 2021 kharif season, farmers said the in-situ straw management system was poorly managed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics