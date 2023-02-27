Lucknow may get 34 new substations before peak summer this year

Energy officials have decided to set up 34 electrical substations in the state capital before the peak summer this year. At a meeting of the district electricity committee at the collectorate here on Saturday, the members also decided to enhance the capacity of the existing transformers to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the city. (For representation)

Lands for the 34 substations would be finalised soon, said a LESA official, adding “Twenty-three new substations are expected to come up in the Cis-Gomti area and 11 more in Trans-Gomti.”

“...the committee also decided to increase the capacity of overloaded transformers in different parts of city... The move aims to ensure no power cuts for 15 lakh people during peak hours,” the official said.

Union minister Kaushal Kishore, who was present in the meeting, said the cost to build each substation would be around ₹5-6 crore.

The substations are expected to come up in Jaitikheda, Gehru, ITI, Narayanpur, Jehta, Housing Development Gokulgram, Bakkas, Sisendi, Bahrauli, Barkat Nagar, Gopramau, Mankauti .Bhataouia, Saifalpur, Aishbagh, Talkatora, RDSO, Lokbandhu, Ashiana Sector- M1, Balaghat, Old RTO, New Nadan Mahal Road. Deva Road, Bhasaura, Vishesh Khand, Husadia, Khadra, Vikasnagar, Priyadarshini, Indiranagar Sector-25 and Kalyanpur.

Be ready for power demand shooting up early: UPPCL chief

UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman M Devraj on Sunday directed discom officials to make adequate arrangements to meet the electricity demand which, he said, might go up in view of the early onset of summer this year.

“In February, the maximum temperature has gone up to 31 degrees Celsius, and this is an indication of the early beginning of summer,” he said in a video conference with officials concerned, who were asked to make preparations on a war footing.

Ensure power supply to all consumers as per the schedule and make preparations for the same in advance, and also focus on preventive maintenance of transformers and cables to minimise breakdowns in summer, the officials were told.