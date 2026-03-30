Lucknow may get light rain today, thunderstorms by night

Lucknow is likely to witness mainly clear skies turning partly cloudy, with chances of thunder and light rain by evening or night, on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 36°C and 20°C, respectively, stated the meteorological department on Sunday. Girls shield their faces from the harsh sunrays on a hot, sunny Sunday in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT photo)

On Sunday, Lucknow recorded a rise in temperatures, with the maximum reaching 35.7°C and the minimum 20°C. A day earlier, on Saturday, the temperatures were lower at 33.3°C and 19°C, respectively.

Over the Eastern Uttar Pradesh rain or thundershowers are very likely at isolated places and at a few places over West UP, according to state forecast. The met department has also warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) in East UP, while West UP may experience stronger winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, at isolated locations.

Senior scientist Atul Kumar Singh said that with the previous Western Disturbance having fully dissipated and clear weather prevailing across most parts of the state—except the northwestern region—maximum temperatures rose by 2–3°C on Sunday. However, as a new Western Disturbance centred near Iran began influencing the region, temperatures in the northwestern parts started to decline.

He said that under this influence, rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is expected across the state until March 31, which may cause a 3–5°C drop in maximum temperatures. Thereafter, as rainfall activity subsides from April 1, temperatures are likely to rise again by 2–4°C.

On Sunday, Jhansi was the hottest place at 39.1°C, followed by Agra at 39°C and Prayagraj at 38.9°C. Varanasi (BHU) recorded 37.7°C, Orai 37.2°C, while Sultanpur and Fursatganj registered 37°C each.