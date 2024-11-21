Lucknow mother turns in son for theft, now fighting to secure his bail

A mother is struggling to get bail for her minor son, who is currently lodged in a juvenile home, for carrying out a theft in his own house. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“I did this to teach my son a lesson once and for all, how theft is punishable, and that an expensive lifestyle should not be led unless one can afford it,” said the mother.

She has now appealed before the Juvenile Justice Board for her son’s bail. Her son was taken into custody by the Aminabad police on Monday, along with his neighbour friends with whom he planned the theft of the woman’s jewellery worth ₹11 lakh.

“The board is yet to decide on the mother’s appeal to grant bail to the minor,” said Aminabad station house officer, Sunil Kumar Prajapati.

Driven by the desire for a luxurious lifestyle, a 17-year-old boy enlisted the help of four friends to steal his mother’s jewellery kept at his house in Shivaji Marg (La Touche Road). The theft was committed on November 18, when the parents were not at home and had left for Jalaun.

“On the basis of suspicion, the mother got the FIR registered against her son along with two others identified as Osama and Raj alias Golu (both adults). During the investigation, the involvement of five people came to the fore,” said Manish Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, central. The ADCP added that during the investigation of the case, the police recovered about ₹1.69 lakh and 69 grams of gold.

“Five people have been arrested including three named in the FIR, one person who broke the locker and one goldsmith who bought the stolen items. Out of five arrested, Shafat, a resident of Campbell Road, Thakurganj and Osama, from Maulviganj, Aminabad, have criminal backgrounds,” said the ADCP.

The woman, a resident of Aminabad, lives with her sick husband and son. The woman along with her husband had gone to Jalaun to get land registered and their son was alone at home when the incident took place. The minor son, along with Golu and Osama, stole the jewellery from the cupboard.

When the parents returned, they discovered the missing jewellery from the cupboard after which the mother approached the Aminabad police station raising suspicion on her own son. When the police questioned the maid of the house, she said that madam’s son had gone astray after coming in the company of Golu and Osama. The police took the woman’s son into custody and questioned him during which he confessed to committing the crime.

The minor revealed during interrogation that he used to party with friends and he hatched the conspiracy to commit theft in his own house to fulfil his expensive lifestyle.

“During interrogation, it was also found that the minor’s friends started demanding money from the minor in the name of a party and they only gave him the idea to commit theft in the house. The teenager, who was deeply under their influence, got the jewellery stolen,” said the SHO.