Lucknow police register FIR against filmmaker, two others over “Kaali” poster
The Lucknow Police on Monday registered a case against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai in connection with a controversial poster of her documentary “Kaali” in which a woman dressed up as Goddess Kaali is shown smoking a cigarette.
The FIR was registered on July 4 at Hazratganj police station by advocate Ved Prakash Shukla in which he accused the Canada-based filmmaker, Leena Manimekalai, producer Asha Associates and editor Shravan Onachan of hurting people’s sentiments through the film.
Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (DCP), central, Aparana Rajat Kaushaik said the FIR was registered under IPC sections 120-B for criminal conspiracy, 153-B for offence in a place of worship, 295 for deliberately hurting religious sentiments and 295-A for deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class, 298 for deliberate intention of wounding the religious feelings.
She said IPC sections 504 for insult, 505(1) (b) to fear or alarm to the public and 505(2) for statements conducing public mischief as well as sections 66 and 67 of Information Technology for misusing and sharing inflammatory posts were also included in the FIR.
The official said the complainant mentioned in the FIR that the poster of the film was going viral on social media following which there was anger among people.
The DCP added that the complainant said the filmmaker and her team’s act was against Hindu religious sentiments.
The controversy erupted after the Madurai-born filmmaker shared a poster of “Kaali” on Twitter on Saturday, showing the goddess smoking and holding an LGBTQ flag.
A similar case was also registered against the filmmaker in Delhi.
All educational institutions in coastal Karnataka to remain shut tomorrow
The district administrations of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have declared holiday for all educational institutions on Wednesday in view of continuing rains in the coastal region. DK deputy commissioner K V Rajendra and Udupi DC M Kurma Rao declared holidays in the districts. Educational institutions remained closed in the two districts on Tuesday also as per an earlier order. The incessant rains in the two coastal districts have resulted in landslides and damage to houses.
Compulsory retirement: Uttar Pradesh government departments asked to screen employees in 50+ age group
In a bid to improve efficiency, the Uttar Pradesh government has asked all its departments to screen employees in 50-year plus age group for compulsory retirement by the end of July. “I have been directed to say that all the establishment controlling officers working under you should complete the screening of the personnel by July 31,” said Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra in an order dated July 5. The state government had undertaken similar exercises in the past, too.
Pargaon Dungi villages flooded for fifth consecutive year due to rains
The Pargaon-Dungi villages located on the outskirts of the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport site have, for the fifth consecutive year, been flooded following incessant rains in the region. The villagers blame land filling at the airport site and lament that despite CIDCO's claims of pre-monsoon measures being taken every year, there is little change on the ground during the monsoon.
Labourer kidnaps employer’s son over non-payment of wages; arrested by Panvel police
A 35-year-old labourer kidnapped his employer's 11-year-old son for non-payment of his wages of ₹8,000. After kidnapping the boy, the accused, Saibuddin Alam, demanded a ransom of ₹30,000 from his employer. The Panvel City police rescued the boy from Bhiwandi with the help of Narpoli Police and arrested Alam. The complainant, Sahidul Sajjad Ali Rehman transferred ₹4,000 to an account number that Alam provided. Rehman then approached Panvel City police station and registered an FIR.
Wanted by police in acid attack case ends life in hotel room
A man who was facing charges in an acid attack case ended Kumar's life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at a hotel near the Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar interstate bus terminal on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Avinash Kumar alias Kali, 50, of Dayalpur village. A case under Section 326 of IPC had been lodged against him on June 22.
