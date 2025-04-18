Lucknow Police rolls out ‘Eagle Mobile’ units for crime surveillance

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Police on Thursday launched an initiative, ‘Eagle Mobile’, in a significant step towards strengthening grassroots-level crime control. Police commissioner Amarendra Kumar Sengar formed the crime surveillance teams with a primary objective of monitoring criminals and preparing their dossiers. Each team will be provided a list of history-sheeters, active criminals, gang members, and convicts recently released from jail. Their daily mandate includes preparing at least 10 criminal dossiers and tracking 20 individuals. (Pic for representation)

Each police station will deploy an ‘Eagle Mobile’ team comprising two constables or head constables equipped with a two-wheeler vehicle and essential surveillance tools. These teams will be solely responsible for monitoring active/habitual criminals and will not be assigned routine law and order duties.

Teams of two police personnel have been deployed in 51 police stations across Lucknow. They will prepare dossiers on criminals and verify them by visiting their homes. The initiative aims to intensify on-ground vigilance, improve criminal tracking and bolster intelligence gathering.

All ‘Eagle Mobile’ personnel will be connected via a dedicated WhatsApp group to coordinate and share daily updates. A list of released prisoners will be posted each day, enabling the teams to verify their current addresses. Completed dossiers will be scanned and sent to the District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB) and uploaded on the Trinetra App through the respective SHOs, stated a Lucknow Police release.