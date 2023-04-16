Lucknow reports one death, 191 new Covid cases

LUCKNOW: The state capital on Saturday reported one death among Covid positive patients and 191 new cases, while 42 patients recovered. In the state, 688 new cases were reported while 208 patients recovered. (Pic for representation)

In the state, 688 new cases were reported while 208 patients recovered. The number of active Covid cases in state crossed the 3000-mark and reached 3059. At present 68 districts have active covid cases.

In Lucknow, the 68-year-old man who died was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

“The patient was suffering from diabetes mellitus, hypertension, tuberculosis and chronic kidney disease and was under treatment at Regency Hospital. After he tested positive for Covid he was admitted to the PGI,” said chief medical officer of Lucknow Dr Manoj Agrawal in a press statement.

The previous death among Covid patients in Lucknow took place on April 4. Till now, Lucknow has reported a total of 2703 deaths among Covid patients.

Among the 191 new Covid cases in Lucknow, 29 were reported from NK Road, 14 from Chowk, 19 from Sarojininagar, 21 from Indira Nagar, 25 from Aliganj, 21 from Alambagh and 26 from Chinhat. During the day, 42 patients recovered in Lucknow. The number of active Covid cases at present is 717.

Private centres asked to charge according to order

In a reminder to private diagnostic centres, the health department has asked them to charge Covid patients according to government order issued in January 2022.

“A sample taken at lab should be charged ₹700 and ₹900 if the RTPCR sample collected from patient’s home. The antigen test should be charged ₹250 and ₹1250 of TrueNat test,” said the circular from Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow, to all private hospitals and diagnostic labs in the state capital. The order was also issued in December 2022 as a reminder.

For up to 16 slice CT scan, maximum ₹2000 could be charged while for CT scan between 16 and 64 slice, ₹2250 and for over 64 slides ₹2,500 should be charged, said the CMO.