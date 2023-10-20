Lucknow reports 38 dengue cases, highest single-day spike

The state capital reported 38 fresh dengue cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike this year, taking the total number of cases to 1308. The health department has initiated the spraying of mosquito larvicide oil (MLO) in open and unused ponds, which are said to be a source for mosquito breeding. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to the details shared by the chief medical officer (CMO) Lucknow, Indira Nagar, Chowk, NK Road and Aliganj reported 05 cases each, Chander Nagar and Chinhut 04 cases, and Tudiyaganj 03.

Apart from the hospitals, people can also consult doctors via telephone or get medical help at health and wellness centres. People can call the chief medical officer control room at 0522-2622080, the integrated command control centre at 0522-4523000 or the Hello doctor at 0522-3515700, said a press statement from the office of CMO, Lucknow.

Chief secretary DS Mishra during the day chaired a review meeting on infectious diseases with officials of various departments. He directed officials to conduct s review of high-risk areas and directed officials to ensure activities for controlling mosquito breeding.

“People need to contribute to eliminating sources of mosquito breeding. They should make sure they remove stagnated water from homes and offices,” said Dr PK Gupta, former president Indian Medical Association, Lucknow branch.

In Uttar Pradesh, over 18300 cases and nine deaths have been reported this year.

