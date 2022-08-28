Lucknow reports one Covid death, 75 new cases
An elderly patient admitted to a Covid-19 facility died during treatment on Saturday while 75 others tested positive for the infection in Lucknow, the health department data read
“The 70-year-old man was admitted to Lok Bandhu Hospital on August 20 and was suffering from diabetes, respiratory distress and diabetic foot. He died of cardiac arrest,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.
The last Covid-19 death in the state capital was reported on August 10. Till now, Lucknow has reported 2,698 deaths, according to the health department data. Till now 3.05 lakh cases have been reported in Lucknow.
During the day, 110 people recovered and the number of active cases in Lucknow came down to 531 from 681 a day before. In Lucknow, Qaiserbagh reported 17 new cases, Aliganj reported 8, Alambagh 14, Indira Nagar 3, Sarojininagar 7, Chinhat and Gosaiganj 2 each, according to the health department data.
In the state, 453 more people tested positive from among 83,275 samples tested in the past 24 hours. “In the state, 434 patients recovered in the past 24 hours while 20,94,683 patients have recovered till now. The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
The state has 3,348 active cases, and among them, over 3,000 are in home isolation. Till now, the state has tested 12,14,42,598 samples and administered 36,64,64,769 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine, including 5,01,516 doses administered in the past 24 hours.
Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida's Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Here are ten points on the Supertech twin towers demolition: 1. Final checks were carried out on Saturday. A resident of Emerald Court Society, Manu Soni, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
