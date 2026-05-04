Lucknow school accused of illegal fee hike of upto 25%, probe finds violations

Bright Way Inter College, a private educational institution located in Lucknow’s Jankipuram area, was found to have hiked fees in different classes by a margin ranging from 5% to 25% this academic session (2026-27)—in gross violation of UP government’s fee regulation law—during an inspection recently by an inquiry committee formed last month. Bright Way Inter College, a private school in Lucknow’s Jankipuram area, was found to have increased fees across different classes by 5% to 25%. Representative image. (Santosh Kumar )

Following the inspection by the committee comprising the additional city magistrate, Lucknow, and the principal of the Government Girls’ Inter College, Indira Nagar, Lucknow, district inspector of schools Rakesh Kumar sent a notice to the school on April 29 giving it three days to submit its reply.

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The Uttar Pradesh Self-Financed Independent Schools (Fee Regulation) Act, 2018, mandates that private schools may raise fees by 5% and consumer price index 2.55%, which makes it not more than 7.55%.

The Lucknow district administration formed the committee last month wherein the DIoS and the administration will jointly probe the parents’ complaints. Earlier in this academic session, the committee had conducted similar inspections at two other private schools—Sheelwati Public School and Allenhouse Public School. A similar notice was sent to the two schools on Saturday (May 2).

During the inspection at the Bright Way Inter College, it came to light that in Class 5, fees were hiked from ₹3200 to ₹3500, increase of 9%. In Classes 3 and 4, the fees were increased from ₹3,000 to ₹3,500, hike of 16%. In class 10 from ₹4,000 to ₹4,500, hike of 12.5%.

Likewise for KG, Prep and Class 1, the fees were hiked from ₹2,700 to ₹3,000, an increased by 11%, in class 8 fee was hiked from ₹3,600 to ₹4,000, hike of 11%. For the remaining classes, fees were increased by 5% to 8%. Also, notebooks were found on school desks along with the statements made by complainants alleging that they are compelled to purchase stationery and uniforms from a specific shop.

“We wish to reiterate that the Uttar Pradesh Self-Financed Independent Schools (Regulation of Fee) Act, 2018, and the Uttar Pradesh Self-Financed Independent Schools (Regulation of Fee) (Amendment) Act, 2020, contain provisions stipulating that if a complaint received from a student, guardian, or the Parents-Teachers Association is found to be substantiated upon investigation, any violation of the Act may result in the imposition of a monetary penalty of ₹ one lakh or ₹5 lakh), as well as the initiation of proceedings to withdraw the school’s recognition or affiliation,” reads the DIoS’s notice.

“In light of these violations of the Act, show cause as to why punitive action should not be initiated against the institution pursuant to the complaints received against it from parents. In this regard, if the institution is asked to submit any response, it is required to furnish its submissions—accompanied by supporting evidence—to the office of the undersigned within three days,” the DIoS directed.

“All schools have to abide by the UP Regulation Act, 2018 without failure. According to it, no school can increase the fees more than 5% plus consumer price index for the 2026-2027 session. If any school wants to increase the fee more than this percentage, they have to take due permission from district fee regulation committee chaired by DM,” said Anil Agarwal, president of the Unaided Private Schools Association, UP.

“No school can sell books, stationery and uniform from its campus and cannot pressurise any parent to purchase books from a specific shop or vendor,” he said. Repeated phone calls and WhatsApp message to one of senior persons from the school did not elicit any reply.