Lucknow schools propose, students dispose: Covid-19 protocol goes for toss as mates meet

Students at several schools were found not following Covid-19 protocol, particularly social distancing, as they walked out after classes, holding hands.

Masks on chin or no mask was a common sight, while students came out of the school campus. And in the company of friends, social distancing went for a toss.

A day after two girl students tested positive for Covid-19 in Lucknow, many schools have gone on an alert and implemented Covid-19 protocol strictly, but at several schools students were allowed entry without masks.

Geetika Kapoor, principal, St Teresa’s College, Aashiana, said, “We are adhering to the state government’s order and every child is given entry with a mask and sanitisation at the gate. If God forbid any student catches a cold or a fever, his/her parents are advised to keep the child at home.”

Experts said that each child should be monitored on the school campus. “Not just at the entry gate but also inside, each child and staff should be watched for any symptoms. It is in the interest and wellbeing of one and all,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Mala Mehra, principal, Hoerner College, said that schools in Lucknow are already following all SOPs as per government norms which include screening of students, mandatory use of masks, social distancing and regular and intermittent hand sanitisation. The campuses are to be regularly sanitised minimum twice a day. Students with any signs are sent back and asked to have their RT-PCR test conducted. It is also important that students follow all protocols in their personal time.

Jagdish Gandhi, founder-manager, CMS, said, “We are exercising extreme caution in our schools to ensure that children remain safe. Sanitisation of every campus is being conducted at least twice daily and masks have been made mandatory for all the students, teachers, and staff. Board examinations are being conducted in large auditoriums where students are being seated with social distancing to ensure safety.”

‘DIOSs responsible for Covid protocol in schools’

The state government has made the district inspector of schools (DIOS) and joint director, education, responsible for implementing Covid-19 protocol in schools of their respective areas.

In a letter by additional chief secretary, secondary education, Aradhna Shukla, all DIOSs and the joint director, education, have been asked to ensure Covid-19 protocol is followed in schools. All students should enter the school campus only after handwashing or after using sanitiser, the letter read.

“The students should be made aware regarding symptoms of Covid-19 and if any student falls ill, they should be advised to stay at home and should also be given immediate medical attention,” the letter read. The Covid-19 protocol should also be strictly followed at evaluation centres.

The state government has already made the use of masks mandatory for all students and teachers in schools of Noida, Lucknow, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Baghpat and Bulandshahr districts.