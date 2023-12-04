Lucknow soaks in 15.2 mm rain, highest Dec downpour in 4 yrs

The state capital experienced its highest rainfall for the month of December - 15.2 mm - in four years, on Monday. There will be no rain in Lucknow from Tuesday, according to the Met department forecast but the sky may remain partly cloudy. Heavy rain in Gomti Nagar area in Lucknow on Monday. (HT Photo)

On December 13, 2019, Lucknow recorded 16 mm rain in 24 hours while the all-time high rainfall in the month is 49 mm recorded on December 9, 1997, according to the IMD website.

On December 2, 2015, it rained 14.3 mm and on December 14, 2014 city recorded 13.4 mm rain while the average rainfall for the month is 4.7 mm.

The rainfall in several parts of U.P. is the result of Western Disturbances in Rajasthan and cyclonic circulation over South Rajasthan, said Lucknow Met office in-charge, Mohd Danish. Orai has experienced 12 mm rain, Kanpur 8.4, Jhansi 2 mm, Agra 1.6 mm and Shahjahanpur 1.6 mm.

Lucknow experienced brisk rainfall since early Monday morning that continued all throughout the day. Due to overcast conditions, the maximum temperature in the city dropped to 19 degrees Celsius which was 6.8 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature remained 17 degrees Celsius, and it was seven degrees above normal. The difference between day and night temperature was just 2 degrees Celsius.

Waterlogging was a common sight across the city. Heavy waterlogging was seen at Matiyari crossing, Mahanagar, Park Road, Alambagh crossing and City railway station area.

Rain hit vehicular movement on city streets leading to traffic jams in several areas. Visibility dropped in several districts of UP like Varanasi and Prayagraj to below 200 m due to overcast conditions.