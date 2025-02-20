Lucknow struggles to improve Swachh ranking

Garbage spillage, poor sanitation and a few other civic issues are still a hurdle for Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) as the city struggles to secure a top spot in this year’s Swachh Survekshan slated to take place in the last week of this month. An old photo of the Shivri waste plant. Officials said the city lost points in the last year’s survey as no private agency was available to manage the garbage disposal at Shivri (File)

After securing its best 12th spot in the 2020 and 2021 surveys, Lucknow’s position in the rankings gradually slipped. It was placed 17th in 2022 and 44th in the 2023 edition, when 4,477 cities were ranked. The 2024 survey will rank 4,542 cities.

The rising garbage heap at the Shivri solid waste treatment plant was one of the reasons that brought down the score in last year’s Swachh survey. Officials said the city lost points as no private agency was available to manage the garbage disposal at Shivri. The door-to-door waste collection was not being done effectively then, said LMC official Sanjeev Pradhan.

Another senior LMC official said: “One of the reasons behind the low score was that LMC faced challenges in door-to-door waste collection due to lack of sufficient vehicles and the absence of a waste transfer station. This led to garbage rising at the Shivri plant, prompting several notices to LMC.”

The official added LMC has since improved the situation at the plant. “By engaging a private company, electric vehicles are now used for door-to-door waste collection. LMC is likely to secure better marks in this year’s survey.” LMC officials claimed that the city’s rapid development and improved facilities have bettered its sanitation efforts.

Determined to improve the city’s ranking, mayor Sushma Kharakwal issued strict directives to officials during a meeting on Wednesday. She warned of strict action against officials if LMC failed to secure a top-five position this time.

The mayor has also directed the Jalkal department to ensure that no sewer overflowed in any part of the city. “Choked drains must be cleared promptly, and waterlogging issues be addressed as a priority,” she said.

Additionally, garbage transfer stations (Padav Ghar) and material recovery facility (MRF) centres must be fully operational in all wards by March 30, she added.

Also, the mayor has made field inspections mandatory for all additional municipal commissioners and zonal officers from 6 am to 9 am daily.