LSG winning streak lifts spirits of Lucknowites!

After Lucknow Super Giant’s three out of four match wins and fireworks by hard-hitting batsmen, the craze for watching match live in stadium is on upswing. LSG players Nicholas Pooran and Quinton de Kock during a practise session at PSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

For the second match prices were lowered down to 20-40% (starting ₹350) but for the fixture with Punjab Kings on Saturday it has been upped by 15% ( ₹400), for Gujarat Titans match on April 22 ticket price is up by 40% ( ₹500). For Royal Challengers (May 1) and Mumbai Indians (May 16) matches the starting price is now ₹1000 going up to whopping ₹24,000 for corporate box.

“It’s very encouraging when your team performs well and it surely reflects on the turnout, especially at the home ground, as they want their team to do well. We are looking for a full house for upcoming matches,” shares an LSG official.

LSG captain KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Lucknowites are looking forward to watching Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni as they have never played in Lucknow for any format of cricket.

“I am crazy about Virat and Rohit. I am equally excited for Dhoni (with Chennai Super Kings on May 4) match and hope it isn’t cancelled due to local body election. These are the three matches I am looking forward to, but the prices are too high when compared with the current pricing. I am trying for passes else will buy stand tickets,” says Anurag Trivedi, who runs a coaching institute. He has procured his LSG jersey to support the local team.

Cricket lover and advertisement professional Vishal Singh is however unfazed with the price rise and is gearing up for encounter with Shikhar Dhawan’s squad. “I just want fireworks in the stadium. The first match was a high scoring game, so I am looking forward to a spectacular game of cricket,” he adds.

Will strike as team requires: Nicholas Pooran

After a blitzkrieg innings of 69 runs of 19 balls and second fastest 50 (15 balls) in IPL, LSG batsman Nicholas Pooran is hoping to continue with his form.

“I do what’s required for the team. For me, it’s all about playing in the situation. If I have to strike at 200-300 so be it but if I am required to play at 100 (strike rate) I will do that. I guess a lot of people will be expecting such innings always, but it depends on the circumstances. I am a professional and what’s required of me, I will do that. That’s how I am to the core. For now, I’m ready to take up challenges,” says Pooran.