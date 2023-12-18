A 45-year old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband who also injured his 15-year-old daughter by throwing her from the first floor of the house in Bastauli ‘B block’ area under Ghazipur police station, police said on Sunday. Lucknow tailor absconding after beating wife to death, injuring daughter (pic for representation)

The accused Kamal Gautam, a tailor, is absconding. The incident happened on December 15 but came to light on Sunday when the woman identified as Kusum, who worked as a maid, succumbed to her injuries during treatment at the Lohia Hospital.

The couple had an altercation after which according to victim’s family Kamal started beating Kusum with a heavy wooden log, said Rinku, the 27-year-old son of the victim.

“My father beat my mother so much that she became unconscious while bleeding from her ears and nose. Meanwhile, my young sister who tried to intervene was thrown by him from the roof, causing serious injuries to her legs and hands,” Rinku said. He said a written complaint has been made to the police.

“Two police personnel from Bhootnath police outpost in Indira Nagar arrived at the spot on December 15. They neither filed any report nor took any cognizance (of the incident) at that time despite the fact that our workers shared the news of the horrifying incident with them,” said Madhu Garg, national joint secretary, All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA).

The victim also belonged to AIDWA.

Ghazipur station house officer (SHO) Vikas Rai said: “We have the information about the incident and we are waiting for the postmortem. Subsequently, we will register an FIR after taking complaint from the family members.”

Later in the evening, an FIR under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 304 (culpable homicide) was registered, said police.

AIDWA district president Susheela, the victim’s neighbour, who took the victim to the hospital said that the incident happened on Friday afternoon.

“Had the police taken immediate cognisance, the accused husband who is absconding since the incident, would have been caught,” AIDWA workers said.