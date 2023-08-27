Mission Garbage-free: UP to roll out self-assessment system in each urban body

Lucknow: Driven by the objective of making the state ‘garbage free’, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to implement the self-assessment system in every urban body of the state. The self-assessment would be done through a dedicated Google form, which would define the standard of each parameter for the evaluation of garbage free city. (Pic for representation)

The results of the self-assessment that would be done till August 30, would be reviewed at a meeting on September 4.

Principal secretary, urban development, Amrit Abhijat has written a letter to all the district magistrates in this regard. Making cities ‘garbage-free’ is part of the mandate under the Swachh Bharat Sarveskshan 2023 (Clean India Survey, 2023) and a mock assessment was conducted in the urban bodies in April 2023, that only underlined the need to continue the efforts to make the cities clean.

In a media handout, Amrit Abhijat was quoted as saying that the self-assessment would be done through a dedicated Google form, which would define the standard of each parameter for the evaluation of garbage free city. This form would be filled by the urban body.

The last date for submission of the complete self-assessment report is August 30 .

Abhijat has directed all the executive officers to ensure this within the prescribed time limit. Self-assessment will be reviewed on September 4 at 11 am. The process of completing the self-assessment report correctly and submitting it within the prescribed time limit will be ensured compulsorily.

He said the self-assessment aimed to empower urban bodies to actively participate in evaluating their progress and identify areas that needed more attention. This system of evaluation, started in April, will help in the effective implementation of the government’s strategies in this regard.

