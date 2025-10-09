Lucknow: Tedhi Pulia cave-in reveals more than just a broken pipe

A road cave-in near Tedhi Pulia has once again brought attention to the deteriorating condition of the city’s underground sewer network and alleged departmental negligence. The depression, large enough to swallow a four-wheeler, was caused by continuous leakage from a 1,000 mm sewer line that weakened the soil beneath, authorities said on Wednesday. The Jal Nigam and Jalkal departments have barricaded the site and begun preparations to repair the damaged line. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

A Lucknow Municipal Corporation official claimed the problem had been visible for days before any action was taken. “The cave-in kept expanding, but no one acted until it became serious between Monday and Tuesday,” the official said.

The Jal Nigam and Jalkal departments have barricaded the site and begun preparations to repair the damaged line.

During an HT ground visit on Wednesday around 5 pm, no workers were present, and only traffic police personnel were managing the situation. “We are warning people about the cave-in. If barricades are removed, any vehicle could fall in,” a constable said on condition of anonymity.

Jal Nigam superintendent engineer Sameen Akhtar said repairs are carried out at night due to heavy traffic in the area. “It is safer and more efficient to work when traffic is minimal,” he explained. Akhtar added that a private agency has been assigned for repairs, which may take about a week to complete. Residents and commuters have demanded immediate and permanent solutions to prevent further accidents in the busy Tedhi Pulia area.

Zone 3, zonal in-charge, Amarjeet Yadav, confirmed the collapse occurred at the same spot as a previous incident. “The depression is nearly seven feet deep and two metres wide,” he said.