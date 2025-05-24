Lucknow to get city’s first Ayurveda park in Basant Kunj

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has begun work on the city’s first Ayurveda-themed park in Basant Kunj, offering residents a unique blend of health, heritage, and recreation. LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar, inspected the site on Saturday and directed officials to expedite construction work (HT Photo)

Spread over 6.5 acres, the park will feature medicinal plants, statues of ancient Vaidyas, and a Veda library, aimed at promoting traditional wellness practices among the public.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar, inspected the site on Saturday and directed officials to expedite construction work. “This park will serve as a centre for health awareness, especially among youth and families,” he said. Kumar added that the project, estimated at ₹10 crore, will include an open gym, kids play area, amphitheatre, water body, canteen, gazebo, and a 1,000-meter pathway.

To educate visitors, the park will feature life-size statues of renowned Indian Ayurvedacharyas Charak, Sushruta, and Vagbhata. A dedicated Veda library will share knowledge of Ayurveda and its benefits with the general public.

Over 20 types of medicinal plants—like tulsi, giloy, brahmi, aloe vera, turmeric, and ashwagandha—will be cultivated for public learning and awareness.

During the same inspection, Kumar visited Sector-D of Basant Kunj, where illegal occupation was reported on Nazul land registered as a green belt. “Free this land within 10 days,” he instructed officials, adding that a nursery and a mango orchard with 60 varieties of desi and hybrid mangoes be developed for public use and biodiversity conservation.

The VC also visited 68,000 square meters of vacant, acquired land in village Baravan Khurd, Sector-K. Upon reviewing the status, Kumar directed LDA officials to immediately take physical possession and prepare a fresh development scheme. He also instructed teams to resolve municipal coordination issues hindering the construction of a new link road near Sector-P.

Responding to public requests during his visit to Joggers Park on Hardoi Road, Kumar ordered the construction of a yoga hut for morning walkers. He also directed the renovation of the lawn, repair of the boundary wall, construction of toilet blocks, and activation of the park’s canteen. An RFP will be floated in two weeks to appoint an operator.

At Rashtra Prerna Sthal, where a new pumping station is being built, Kumar reviewed the pace of work and emphasised its completion before the monsoon. He also approved plans to build a synthetic track and install bollards to improve the facility.