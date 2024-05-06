Lucknow Univ, Khun Khun Ji college spread voter awareness

A massive voter awareness campaign under the joint aegis of University of Lucknow (LU) and Khun Khun Ji Girls’ PG College was carried out to educate people about the importance of casting their vote here on Monday. Lucknow University vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai leading a voter awareness rally in Lucknow. (Sourced)

Led by Lucknow University (LU) vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai, university’s teachers, principal and students of Khun Khun Ji Girls’ PG College walked from the college and distributed pamphlets to passers-by, vendors, shopkeepers and others.

Prof Rai was one of the panellists at HT office where a brainstorming session was held with Lucknow divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob on May 1 as how to improve voting percentage in Lucknow which has never crossed 60% mark.

While passing through Chowk intersection, VC and others reached Chowk post office and from there they went back to Khun Khun Ji College. During the drive, the vice chancellor, teachers and students told people about the importance of voting and how to vote.

Students all along the way raised slogans like “Pehle Matdan Phir Jal Paan” and “Leave all your work, let’s vote first”.

Lucknow University’s pro vice chancellor Prof Arvind Awasthi; dean (student welfare) Prof Sangeeta Sahu; proctor Rakesh Dwivedi; LUTA general secretary Anitya Gaurav; director information, publications and public relations Prof Durgesh Srivastava also took part in the campaign.

AGDC’s door-to-door drive

Avadh Girls’ Degree College (AGDC) carried out a voter awareness campaign in Cabinetganj during which people were urged to vote in large numbers. A number of programmes were organised like signature campaigns, voter awareness oath, nukkad natak, workshop and a rally.

Shia College starts 14-day campaign

To make voters aware of the general election to be held in Lucknow on May 20, Shia PG College also kicked- off a voter awareness drive that will continue for a fortnight. With the slogan “voting is not our right but also our duty”, the campaign will also focus on first-time voters.

Pradeep Sharma, media in-charge of the college, said, “The college has decided to run a special campaign to motivate more than 3,000 students who will vote for the first time.”