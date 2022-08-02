Lucknow University expels student for slapping a dalit associate professor
Lucknow University on Tuesday expelled Karthik Pandey, an MA first year second semester (Sanskrit) student from the varsity with immediate effect for slapping Ravikant Chandan, a dalit associate professor in the Department of Hindi, during a protest on May 18 this year.
The university action comes after the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on July 11 had asked the LU officials as to what action has been taken regarding the incident.
V-C Prof Alok Kumar Rai then asked the proctor Rakesh Dwivedi and dean of student welfare Poonam Tandon to recommend action. The report was submitted on July 31, following which the student was suspended on Tuesday.
“The university has not only expelled Karthik Pandey but in future, he will not be admitted to the university or any other affiliated colleges of the university,” the order issued by Vidyanand Tripathi, registrar, stated.
In May, protests erupted against the professor for his alleged remarks during an online YouTube debate on the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex row. A section of students objected to the comments made by the professor and said he hurt their ‘religious sentiments’ and his remarks were ‘derogatory’. On May 10, there was a huge uproar on the campus as a section of students gheraoed Prof Ravikant, who alleged that they threatened to kill him.
A week later, on May 18 afternoon Pandey slapped Prof Ravikant Chandan in front of the Arts Faculty building located on the main campus of LU in presence of the varsity’s security guard.
Reacting to his expulsion, Pandey, said, “University is doing injustice to me. The matter was pending before the court.”
Hailing LU’s decision, Prof Ravikant said, “It is better late than never. Glad that vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai and the university administration took note of the May 18 incident when a student slapped me. I am hopeful that the university will also act against the bunch of students who threatened to kill me on May 10.”
LU Teachers Association (LUTA) which had thrown its weight behind their colleague soon after the incident was also happy about the decision.
Verma said, “We fully support the University’s decision. A student should not take such a step, and that too against a teacher.”
Transfer of doctors: Now, senior docs under scanner for providing incorrect data
Over two-dozen senior doctors on administrative posts have come under the scanner for anomalies in the transfer of doctors across the state. After many doctors raised a hue and cry over their transfers, which they alleged violated state policy, the health department sent notices to several senior doctors working in administrative posts regarding the errors in the data. The D-G health office is compiling the responses received so far.
Enforcement Directorate books Kannauj’s perfumer Piyush Jain for money laundering
Enforcement Directorate's zonal office in Lucknow on Tuesday registered a case of money laundering against Kannauj's perfume baron Piyush Jain. In December 2021, ED had recovered around ₹196 crore and 23kg of gold during raids on Jain's Kanpur and Kannauj residences and factory. Officials with ED said the case was registered based on the FIR lodged by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Ahmedabad, and the Directorate General of Revenue Intelligence.
Delhi reports 1,506 new Covid cases, 3 deaths; positivity rate at 10.63%
The national capital's daily Covid-19 tally jumped again on Tuesday as 1,506 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 19,58,099, according to the health department's bulletin. Three more patients died and the toll has climbed to 26,316, and as many as 771 patients recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours. The cumulative recoveries in Delhi are now over 19.26 lakh.
Covid vaccine coverage: U.P. crosses 35 crore milestone
Uttar Pradesh crossed the 35-crore milestone in Covid vaccination on Tuesday, including 4,33,287 doses administered in the past 24 hours. In total, 15,36,14,819 adults have taken the first dose, and 14,58,13,287 have taken the second dose. Among beneficiaries between 15 and 18 years, 1,41,08,716 have been given their first dose, and among them, 1,29,09,010 have received their second dose as well. Till now, a total of 74,96,005 precaution doses have been administered in the state.
Shivpal, SBSP hit out at Ramgopal, SP over meeting with Yogi
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief Shivpal Yadav hit out at his cousin and Samajwadi Party chief national general secretary Ramgopal Yadav over the latter's Monday evening meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath and asked why did he not speak for SP senior leaders Azam Khan, Nahid Hasan and Shazil Islam.
