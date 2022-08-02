Lucknow University expels student for slapping a dalit associate professor

Lucknow University on Tuesday expelled Karthik Pandey, an MA first year second semester (Sanskrit) student from the varsity with immediate effect for slapping Ravikant Chandan, a dalit associate professor in the Department of Hindi, during a protest on May 18 this year.

The university action comes after the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on July 11 had asked the LU officials as to what action has been taken regarding the incident.

V-C Prof Alok Kumar Rai then asked the proctor Rakesh Dwivedi and dean of student welfare Poonam Tandon to recommend action. The report was submitted on July 31, following which the student was suspended on Tuesday.

“The university has not only expelled Karthik Pandey but in future, he will not be admitted to the university or any other affiliated colleges of the university,” the order issued by Vidyanand Tripathi, registrar, stated.

In May, protests erupted against the professor for his alleged remarks during an online YouTube debate on the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex row. A section of students objected to the comments made by the professor and said he hurt their ‘religious sentiments’ and his remarks were ‘derogatory’. On May 10, there was a huge uproar on the campus as a section of students gheraoed Prof Ravikant, who alleged that they threatened to kill him.

A week later, on May 18 afternoon Pandey slapped Prof Ravikant Chandan in front of the Arts Faculty building located on the main campus of LU in presence of the varsity’s security guard.

Reacting to his expulsion, Pandey, said, “University is doing injustice to me. The matter was pending before the court.”

Hailing LU’s decision, Prof Ravikant said, “It is better late than never. Glad that vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai and the university administration took note of the May 18 incident when a student slapped me. I am hopeful that the university will also act against the bunch of students who threatened to kill me on May 10.”

LU Teachers Association (LUTA) which had thrown its weight behind their colleague soon after the incident was also happy about the decision.

Verma said, “We fully support the University’s decision. A student should not take such a step, and that too against a teacher.”