Lucknow University holds special event with Tharu tribe to celebrate Prime Minister Modi’s birthday

To celebrate the 72nd birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the University of Lucknow (LU) organised a special event in the tribal belt with the Tharu tribe in Lakhimpur district- around 250 km away from Lucknow, on Saturday.

The programme was organised under the joint aegis of the department of anthropology and Bhaurao Deoras Research Chair of the University. As many as 72 families of the Tharu tribe were given fishing nets, seeds for plantation and organic manure for sustainable livelihood, to promote tribal entrepreneurship development. Sweets were also distributed to the tribe members.

Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Alok Kumar Rai said, “Prime Minister is constantly striving to increase the recognition of the contribution of tribes and it is expedient that we celebrate his birthday through tribal entrepreneurship development.”

He said the Tharu tribe is a hardworking agricultural tribe where men and women earn their livelihood from handloom, fisheries and agriculture. The VC congratulated the tribe members for being energetic and especially thanked the selfless service persons, unopposed elected gram pradhan and other gram panchayat representatives.