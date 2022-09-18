Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow University holds special event with Tharu tribe to celebrate Prime Minister Modi’s birthday

Lucknow University holds special event with Tharu tribe to celebrate Prime Minister Modi’s birthday

lucknow news
Published on Sep 18, 2022 12:39 AM IST

The programme was organised under the joint aegis of the department of anthropology and Bhaurao Deoras Research Chair of the University.

As many as 72 families of the Tharu tribe were given fishing nets, seeds for plantation and organic manure for sustainable livelihood, to promote tribal entrepreneurship development. Sweets were also distributed to the tribe members. (HT PHOTO)
As many as 72 families of the Tharu tribe were given fishing nets, seeds for plantation and organic manure for sustainable livelihood, to promote tribal entrepreneurship development. Sweets were also distributed to the tribe members. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

To celebrate the 72nd birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the University of Lucknow (LU) organised a special event in the tribal belt with the Tharu tribe in Lakhimpur district- around 250 km away from Lucknow, on Saturday.

The programme was organised under the joint aegis of the department of anthropology and Bhaurao Deoras Research Chair of the University. As many as 72 families of the Tharu tribe were given fishing nets, seeds for plantation and organic manure for sustainable livelihood, to promote tribal entrepreneurship development. Sweets were also distributed to the tribe members.

Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Alok Kumar Rai said, “Prime Minister is constantly striving to increase the recognition of the contribution of tribes and it is expedient that we celebrate his birthday through tribal entrepreneurship development.”

He said the Tharu tribe is a hardworking agricultural tribe where men and women earn their livelihood from handloom, fisheries and agriculture. The VC congratulated the tribe members for being energetic and especially thanked the selfless service persons, unopposed elected gram pradhan and other gram panchayat representatives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out