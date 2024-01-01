Lucknow weather: Foggy start, clear skies ahead on Tuesday

The state capital is expected to witness moderate to dense fog during morning hours followed by mainly clear skies on Tuesday. There will be no significant change in the weather for the next 2-3 days. Some parts of the state bordering Madhya Pradesh may experience a few spells of rain on January 3 and 4, according to a meteorological official. A three-wheeler drives through dense fog in Lucknow, India. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) (AP FILE PHOTO)

On new year day, Lucknowites woke up to pleasant weather as the fog dissipated early in the day. The city experienced little sunshine until 2 pm, after which it became slightly overcast. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the state capital were 18.5 and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The forecast for Lucknow indicates mainly clear skies after the fog lifts. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 19 and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively, as stated by the meteorological office in charge, Mohd Danish.

The statewide forecast suggests mostly dry conditions, with the meteorological department issuing a warning of dense fog likely at isolated places. A cold to very cold day is anticipated at a few places in West UP and isolated places in East UP.

In temperature records, Shahjhanpur recorded the lowest temperature at 5.2 degrees Celsius in the state, followed by Najibabad at 6.5, Churk at 7, Kanpur city at 7.2, Varanasi at 7.8, and Aligarh, Ghazipur, and Orai at 8, with Meerut at 8.5.

The meteorological department also predicts that during January 2024, minimum temperatures are likely to be above normal in most parts of the state, while maximum temperatures are expected to be below normal in Western Uttar Pradesh and near normal in Eastern Uttar Pradesh.