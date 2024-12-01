Menu Explore
Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 1, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 01, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on December 1, 2024 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on December 1, 2024, is 21.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.47 °C and 26.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 05:12 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, December 2, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.32 °C and 27.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 298.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
December 2, 2024 24.43 °C Sky is clear
December 3, 2024 24.33 °C Sky is clear
December 4, 2024 26.37 °C Sky is clear
December 5, 2024 24.89 °C Sky is clear
December 6, 2024 23.82 °C Scattered clouds
December 7, 2024 23.94 °C Sky is clear
December 8, 2024 24.2 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 1, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 25.81 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata 21.97 °C Overcast clouds
Chennai 26.14 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 22.54 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.04 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 26.33 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 23.98 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Lucknow weather update on December 01, 2024
Lucknow weather update on December 01, 2024

© 2024 HindustanTimes
