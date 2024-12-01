Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 2, 2024 24.43 °C Sky is clear December 3, 2024 24.33 °C Sky is clear December 4, 2024 26.37 °C Sky is clear December 5, 2024 24.89 °C Sky is clear December 6, 2024 23.82 °C Scattered clouds December 7, 2024 23.94 °C Sky is clear December 8, 2024 24.2 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.81 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 21.97 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 26.14 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 22.54 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.04 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 26.33 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.98 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Lucknow today, on December 1, 2024, is 21.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.47 °C and 26.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 05:12 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, December 2, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.32 °C and 27.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 298.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 1, 2024

