Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 19, 2024
Dec 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on December 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on December 19, 2024, is 19.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.14 °C and 24.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 05:16 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, December 20, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.8 °C and 24.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 20, 2024
|19.86
|Sky is clear
|December 21, 2024
|22.52
|Sky is clear
|December 22, 2024
|22.88
|Sky is clear
|December 23, 2024
|22.08
|Sky is clear
|December 24, 2024
|22.09
|Sky is clear
|December 25, 2024
|22.77
|Sky is clear
|December 26, 2024
|23.41
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on December 19, 2024
