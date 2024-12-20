Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 20, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on December 20, 2024 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on December 20, 2024, is 20.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.73 °C and 24.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 05:17 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 21, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.82 °C and 24.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 324.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:

Lucknow weather update on December 20, 2024
Lucknow weather update on December 20, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 21, 202420.45Sky is clear
December 22, 202422.30Sky is clear
December 23, 202421.93Broken clouds
December 24, 202422.30Sky is clear
December 25, 202422.24Broken clouds
December 26, 202422.91Broken clouds
December 27, 202424.64Few clouds

Weather in other cities on December 20, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.36 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata21.21 °C Broken clouds
Chennai26.48 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.95 °C Light rain
Hyderabad23.12 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad22.87 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.93 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On