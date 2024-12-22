Menu Explore
Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 22, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on December 22, 2024 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on December 22, 2024, is 20.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.68 °C and 23.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:51 AM and will set at 05:18 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, December 23, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.95 °C and 24.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 299.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:

Lucknow weather update on December 22, 2024
Lucknow weather update on December 22, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 23, 202420.01Scattered clouds
December 24, 202421.85Sky is clear
December 25, 202418.88Overcast clouds
December 26, 202423.16Sky is clear
December 27, 202423.24Sky is clear
December 28, 202423.37Sky is clear
December 29, 202424.55Light rain

Weather in other cities on December 22, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai23.5 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata22.79 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai27.57 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru25.12 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad25.48 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad24.36 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.0 °C Scattered clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

