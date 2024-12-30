Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 30, 2024
Dec 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on December 30, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on December 30, 2024, is 20.22 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.91 °C and 22.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:54 AM and will set at 05:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.21 °C and 23.62 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 31, 2024
|20.22
|Sky is clear
|January 1, 2025
|21.20
|Sky is clear
|January 2, 2025
|20.89
|Sky is clear
|January 3, 2025
|20.77
|Scattered clouds
|January 4, 2025
|22.54
|Sky is clear
|January 5, 2025
|22.46
|Sky is clear
|January 6, 2025
|23.94
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 30, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
