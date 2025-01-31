Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.38 °C, check weather forecast for January 31, 2025

The temperature in Lucknow today, on January 31, 2025, is 24.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.38 °C and 27.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 05:47 PM. Lucknow weather update on January 31, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 1, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.0 °C and 28.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 377.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 1, 2025 24.79 Sky is clear February 2, 2025 25.67 Sky is clear February 3, 2025 26.67 Sky is clear February 4, 2025 25.54 Sky is clear February 5, 2025 25.30 Overcast clouds February 6, 2025 26.84 Scattered clouds February 7, 2025 26.02 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on January 31, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.72 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 26.37 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.89 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 27.53 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.65 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.58 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.19 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



