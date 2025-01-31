Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.38 °C, check weather forecast for January 31, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on January 31, 2025 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on January 31, 2025, is 24.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.38 °C and 27.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 05:47 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 1, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.0 °C and 28.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 377.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 1, 2025
|24.79
|Sky is clear
|February 2, 2025
|25.67
|Sky is clear
|February 3, 2025
|26.67
|Sky is clear
|February 4, 2025
|25.54
|Sky is clear
|February 5, 2025
|25.30
|Overcast clouds
|February 6, 2025
|26.84
|Scattered clouds
|February 7, 2025
|26.02
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 31, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.