Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 9, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on January 9, 2025 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on January 9, 2025, is 18.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.99 °C and 21.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 05:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, January 10, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.94 °C and 22.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 207.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 10, 2025
|18.67
|Sky is clear
|January 11, 2025
|20.26
|Sky is clear
|January 12, 2025
|21.32
|Few clouds
|January 13, 2025
|22.47
|Light rain
|January 14, 2025
|21.92
|Sky is clear
|January 15, 2025
|22.09
|Sky is clear
|January 16, 2025
|22.76
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on January 9, 2025
