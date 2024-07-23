Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.41 °C, check weather forecast for July 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 24, 2024 32.47 °C Light rain July 25, 2024 35.58 °C Moderate rain July 26, 2024 33.58 °C Moderate rain July 27, 2024 33.02 °C Moderate rain July 28, 2024 34.34 °C Light rain July 29, 2024 30.7 °C Moderate rain July 30, 2024 30.97 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.76 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.27 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.62 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.84 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 29.21 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.5 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 23, 2024, is 34.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.41 °C and 37.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 05:26 AM and will set at 06:59 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.76 °C and 35.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.With temperatures ranging between 29.41 °C and 37.31 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Lucknow the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 43.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

