Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.48 °C, check weather forecast for July 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 4, 2024 32.99 °C Heavy intensity rain July 5, 2024 28.22 °C Very heavy rain July 6, 2024 29.76 °C Heavy intensity rain July 7, 2024 27.2 °C Moderate rain July 8, 2024 29.82 °C Overcast clouds July 9, 2024 33.94 °C Moderate rain July 10, 2024 34.31 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.49 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.02 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.83 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 28.16 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.04 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 32.64 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.72 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 3, 2024, is 27.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.48 °C and 29.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 85% and the wind speed is 85 km/h. The sun rose at 05:16 AM and will set at 07:04 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.64 °C and 33.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 106.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 3, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.