Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.48 °C, check weather forecast for July 3, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on July 3, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 3, 2024, is 27.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.48 °C and 29.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 85% and the wind speed is 85 km/h. The sun rose at 05:16 AM and will set at 07:04 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.64 °C and 33.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 106.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 3, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 4, 2024
|32.99 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 5, 2024
|28.22 °C
|Very heavy rain
|July 6, 2024
|29.76 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 7, 2024
|27.2 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 8, 2024
|29.82 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 9, 2024
|33.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 10, 2024
|34.31 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.49 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|29.02 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|33.83 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|28.16 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|28.04 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Ahmedabad
|32.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|33.72 °C
|Moderate rain
