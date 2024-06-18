Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 33.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 18, 2024
Jun 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on June 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on June 18, 2024, is 42.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.99 °C and 46.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 05:12 AM and will set at 07:02 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 36.46 °C and 47.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
With temperatures ranging between 33.99 °C and 46.9 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 102.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 19, 2024
|45.9 °C
|Few clouds
|June 20, 2024
|44.47 °C
|Light rain
|June 21, 2024
|44.33 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 22, 2024
|44.8 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 23, 2024
|40.71 °C
|Few clouds
|June 24, 2024
|40.96 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 25, 2024
|39.25 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.17 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|36.37 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.3 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Bengaluru
|28.32 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|31.46 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|41.87 °C
|Light rain
