Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.99 °C, check weather forecast for October 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 31, 2024 32.3 °C Sky is clear November 1, 2024 31.79 °C Sky is clear November 2, 2024 32.56 °C Sky is clear November 3, 2024 32.28 °C Sky is clear November 4, 2024 32.15 °C Sky is clear November 5, 2024 31.48 °C Sky is clear November 6, 2024 31.2 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.08 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.23 °C Light rain Chennai 30.42 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.99 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.18 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.27 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.04 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Lucknow today, on October 30, 2024, is 29.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.99 °C and 34.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 06:14 AM and will set at 05:25 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 31, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.39 °C and 35.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 188.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 30, 2024

