Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.99 °C, check weather forecast for October 31, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 31, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on October 31, 2024 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on October 31, 2024, is 29.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.99 °C and 34.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 05:24 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, November 1, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.64 °C and 34.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 160.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 1, 2024 31.43 °C Sky is clear
November 2, 2024 30.77 °C Sky is clear
November 3, 2024 32.25 °C Sky is clear
November 4, 2024 31.84 °C Sky is clear
November 5, 2024 31.52 °C Sky is clear
November 6, 2024 31.71 °C Sky is clear
November 7, 2024 31.11 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on October 31, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.69 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata 31.07 °C Light rain
Chennai 29.22 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 26.21 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 26.56 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.28 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 32.81 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

