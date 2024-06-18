 Lucknow woman passenger bites ground crew, booked - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lucknow woman passenger bites ground crew, booked

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 18, 2024 10:51 PM IST

Woman passenger bound for Mumbai attacks airline staff at Lucknow airport, booked by police. Incident occurred during boarding of flight QP 1525.

A woman passenger, who was supposed to board a flight for Mumbai, was booked by the Lucknow police after she allegedly attacked and bit an airline ground crew member at the Lucknow airport.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The incident happened on Tuesday evening, when passengers of flight QP 1525 were boarding the plane, which was scheduled to take off at 5:25 pm. The FIR was lodged at Sarojini Nagar police station.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Shailendra Giri, the station house officer of Sarojini Nagar, said, “The woman was stressed and not in sound mind. She had engaged in a heated argument with fellow passengers after boarding the flight. When the flight crew attempted to calm her down, she again lost her temper. Later, the ground staff was called to deboard her.

“While being deboarded from the aircraft by airline ground crew, the woman bit a male crew member on the wrist, after which the CISF was called and she was brought to the police station for legal action,” said the SHO.

The woman was booked under IPC sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (breach of peace).

The woman passenger, who hails from Agra, but lives in Mumbai, had come to Lucknow to meet her sister, police said.

Following the lodging of the FIR, the woman was sent to her relatives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow woman passenger bites ground crew, booked
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On