Lucknow zoo does a cover-up job before winter bares fangs

The Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden has taken steps to protect the animals housed there during the approaching winter, a press note released by the zoo director, Aditi Sharma, read. Heaters installed in the snake house in the zoo, in Lucknow (HT Photo)

Adjustments and modifications have been made to the animal enclosures to ensure proper sunlight reaches the animals, and to insulate their cages adequately. Straw, grass and wooden planks have been spread on the ground so that wild animals can move around comfortably in their enclosures, and to protect the roof from dew and cold wind. Sticks, sheets and mats have been installed on the fences. Sheets and mats have also been installed on the roofs and windows inside the enclosures, especially in bird enclosures.

To ensure sunlight reaches the enclosures, the trees and branches have been pruned so as to maximise warmth and sunlight during the day. Moreover, heaters and blankets have been provided in the snake house, owl house, fish house, lion, white tiger, lion tail monkey, chimpanzee enclosures etc.

The animals’ diets have also been increased, both herbivores and carnivores, so as to provide quantities and food items that will keep their body temperatures high and allow for animals to stay healthy in the winter.

“Apart from this, constant monitoring is being done by doctors and keepers and along with food, additional quantities of vitamins and minerals etc. are also being given to the wild animals,” the press note read.

