Lucknow: Amiphoria at Amity University opens with music, dance, and literary flair

The annual Amiphoria 2025 festival kicked off on Wednesday at Amity University Lucknow, bringing together students for a vibrant mix of cultural, literary, and competitive events. The three-day fest opened with a grand carnival, featuring a procession by participants, and musical performances, setting the stage for various contests and activities. The opening act also included a tribute to late actor Raj Kapoor, to commemorate his centenary birth anniversary which was observed recently. The festival will conclude on March 7 with a valedictory ceremony. (Sourced)

With over 50 events curated by different university departments and a theme of ‘Relive, Rejoice and Recharge’, Amiphoria 2025 offers a wide array of competitions for students from Amity and other participating institutions. The festival spans diverse fields, including history, literature, science, and technology, providing a platform for students to showcase their skills. The festival will conclude on March 7 with a valedictory ceremony.

A key attraction on the first day was ‘Xuberance,’ the annual contest for selecting Ms and Mr Amity. Contestants vied for the coveted titles in an event that drew enthusiastic participation and cheering from the audience.

In celebration of the upcoming Women’s Day, the ASHA Club organised ‘Anvaya,’ a costume contest with a unique concept. Participants took to the ramp dressed as Indian feminist icons, portraying figures such as Kalpana Chawla, Rani of Jhansi, Savitribai Phule, and Sania Mirza. The diverse outfits, ranging from astronaut suits to traditional attire, brought historical and contemporary role models to life.

The festival’s energy was further amplified by ‘Klectic,’ a dance competition featuring solo, duet, and group performances. From Bollywood and Indian classical to contemporary and fusion styles, dancers captivated audiences at the open-air stage.

‘Dil Ki Kalam Se,’ a musical event, featured renowned Lucknow-based ghazal singer Prabha Srivastav and lyricist Chandra Shekhar Verma. The duo performedimprovised renditions of timeless Hindi songs such as “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain” and “Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai,” with the modified lyrics penned by Chandra Shekhar Varma. The near 6000 participants and visitors at the fest also enjoyed a range of other events including, Nukkad Natak Competition, Sufi Khayal, Bollywood Quiz, Kala Kriti, Graffiti Art, Floor Art Fiesta, Collage Making, Xpressions, and Digital 2D/3D Art, to name a few.

Pro VC praises students’ efforts

Pro vice chancellor Anant Vashisht commended the dedication of the student organizers, a core group of 40-45 individuals who spent two months planning and executing the festival. “From securing sponsorships to conceptualising and managing events, the students handled every aspect of the festival,” he said. “Our goal is to provide a space where students can explore their interests in a dynamic environment while also fostering inter-departmental and inter-college collaboration. These experiences not only help them develop managerial skills but also build connections across institutions.”