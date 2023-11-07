Lucknow’s air quality ‘poor’ for third day in a row

LUCKNOW The air quality index (AQI) in Lucknow was recorded at 237 on Tuesday, bringing the air quality under the ‘poor’ category for the third consecutive day. The city had recorded AQI of 251 on Monday and 274 the previous day, as per data released by the Central Pollution Control Board. AQI is categorised as follows -- 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe). (Pic for representation)

In an effort to monitor and address the pollution issue, six live monitoring stations have been strategically placed across the city in Talkatora, Lalbagh, Kendriya Vidyalay, Gomti Nagar, Kukrail, and BR Ambedkar University areas. Notably, the Talkatora area saw the AQI reaching an average of 342 (‘very poor’ category) while the maximum figure reached around 434 (‘severe’ category) during night time.

Lalbagh recorded an average AQI of 324 with highest PM10 pollutant recording a high of 407 during night time. Kukrail (204) was also in ‘poor’ category, but the other three stations recorded ‘moderate’ AQI.

In the country, Greater Noida remained on top with AQI at 457, surpassing Delhi, which has turned into a gas chamber recording 395.

